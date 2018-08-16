Turning Stormy Soon

As we close out the work week, high pressure will remain in firm control over South Florida.

The drier air in place with keep showers and storms limited. With the developing sea breeze, expect isolated showers and storms in the morning with the activity over the inland areas and Gulf coast by the afternoon and early evening hours.

By the weekend, high pressure will weaken over the Western Atlantic as it moves east. This will allow for the return of deep tropical moisture across the region.

Expect a weather pattern more typical for summer days in South Florida than we have recently seen. We’ll see morning showers over coastal and metro areas with most of the storms inland by the afternoon and early evening hours.

TROPICS

Subtropical storm Ernesto transitioned into a tropical storm on Thursday. This strengthening will be short-lived as this system continues to move into the colder waters of the Northern Atlantic. It is expected to be post-tropical by Friday.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave hundreds of miles east southeast of the Windward Islands. This feature has low chances for tropical development over the next 5 days.

Regardless of development, this disorganized cluster of showers & storms will be rainmaker for the Lesser Antilles this weekend.

