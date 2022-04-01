Hopefully you have enjoyed the beautiful stretch of dry weather over the past one to two weeks because changes begin today as a front starts to stall across central Florida and lingers through the start of next week.

A mix of sun and clouds will be present this Friday but with the daytime heating and nearby front, that could trigger the development of a few showers and storms this afternoon, especially near the coast and across Broward County. Highs today will be hot, reaching the upper 80s but with the high humidity it will feel like the low 90s. Winds will also be lighter, shifting out of the south-southwest. That wind shift is expected to blow smoke from the 6,500 acre brush fire near Krome Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade into parts of the metro region this afternoon and evening.

The story will remain the same this Saturday with sunshine to start. With the daytime heating and high amount of moisture, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the second half of the day. There is about a 50-50 rain chance, which will favor northern parts of South Florida the most. Highs will remain 5-10 degrees above average into the upper 80s. Some inland areas may even touch 90F.

Sunday into Monday will remain unsettled but by the start of next week temperatures should gradually drop off, lowering back into the mid 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be dry.