It looks like it will be turning much wetter early to mid week and it has to do with a disturbance forecast to move over Florida Monday and Tuesday from the Northwestern Atlantic waters.

Both the GFS and EURO are in agreement that a low pressure area will form off the Southeast coast of the U.S. This low is going to move eventually into the Gulf and as this happens, there will be a considerable uptick in moisture levels for the Florida peninsula.

Our in-house model is showing Monday starting off quiet with a good amount of sunshine, but once the afternoon rolls around, it could be a washout with numerous downpours forming across South Florida.

We are looking at a 3 to 5 inch range and more possible depending on where the downpours form and how long they stick around. Right now, WPC is placing us on a level 2 of 4 (slight risk) of seeing excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding.

Will this area develop into our next tropical system? It is too soon to say, but NHC is giving it a low chance to form once it reaches the Northeastern Gulf and moving away from Florida during the next 7 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7