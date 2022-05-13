Another seasonably warm day underway with a chance of seeing scattered showers late afternoon. An isolated strong storm possible.

Weekend is turing hotter. Highs flirting in the 90’s with daily sea breeze inland activity to mark the start of Rainy Season on Sunday (5/15).

King Tides set to return and could run through Sunday morning. Full moon is approaching Monday, so water levels running higher than normal. Minor coastal flooding possible.

If you haven’t made weekend plans. On Saturday, a hurricane preparedness event is happening at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort. Lauderdale. Chief Meteorologist Phil along with Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez will be there! It is free admission. Come say hello!

South Florida starting off mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. SCATTERED SHOWERS and an isolated strong storm possible later today. Temperatures will remain near-average in the middle 80's. However, flirting with the 90's over the weekend… @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IfoB6e2Xv4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 13, 2022

Eye of the Storm hurricane preparedness event Saturday at Museum of Discovery & Science. Join @wsvn Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro & Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez. Event runs from 10am to 5 pm. @philferro7 @viviangonzalez7 @modsftl @FIUextremeevent pic.twitter.com/XOgTenIk0C — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 12, 2022

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7