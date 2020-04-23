Turning Gradually Unsettled

Severe weather outbreak continues for the Southeast United States as a front moves through the region.

SEVERE STORM THREAT is ongoing across portions of Louisiana, Southeast Mississippi, Southern Alabama and the West Florida Panhandle. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect through early afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NMjFjJOJ5N — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 23, 2020

Today is transition day and we will continue to warm up and near record highs in the afternoon.

FLIRTING WITH RECORDS- Once again temperatures will be above average. Highs in the upper 80's to low 90's. @wsvn @7Weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/aM3TPPkYSZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 23, 2020

In fact, it will be very hot through the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s.

SPRING SIZZLE will be on through the weekend as high temperatures soar into the 90's. @wsvn @7Weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/snU1BzRYsq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 23, 2020

As the system responsible for the strong storms from Texas through the Florida Panhandle moves into Central portions of the state Friday, we will have enough moisture in the air to see showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Sunday seems the wettest day. Right now, chance for rain is up to a 50%.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND? Front around will keep the heat and chance of seeing showers and storms over the weekend. @wsvn @7Weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/EQAgEdCqR1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 23, 2020

