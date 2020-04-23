Turning Gradually Unsettled

Severe weather outbreak continues for the Southeast United States as a front moves through the region.
Today is transition day and we will continue to warm up and near record highs in the afternoon.
In fact, it will be very hot through the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s.
As the system responsible for the strong storms from Texas through the Florida Panhandle moves into Central portions of the state Friday, we will have enough moisture in the air to see showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Sunday seems the wettest day. Right now, chance for rain is up to a 50%.
