South Florida we are looking at a hot Monday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80’s and about 90 degrees in some areas. Winds are out of the south and that should help turn up the heat. Also, most of the models show dry conditions with only a stray storm through Tuesday. However, look for rain chances to rise midweek.

A stalled front over Central Florida will try to move closer to South Florida Wednesday. This will draw up more moisture and we have bumped up the rain chance to a 50% in seeing widespread showers with periods of heavy downpours, gusty winds and isolated storms.

By Thursday, temperatures will be back to normal with only a coastal shower on the breeze possible.

South Florida look for a spotty storm this afternoon. Rain chances are higher by Wednesday. Get the details on Today in Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YX6FtJ35Rv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 9, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7