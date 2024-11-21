Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the slightly lower humidity that South Florida experienced earlier in the week. After a picture perfect weekend and a nice start to this week, on Wednesday South Florida noticed a bit more humidity and extensive cloud cover across the region. This was because a cold front pushed through the area and ahead of it, South Florida saw a warm southerly wind once again. A cold front finally cleared the region early this morning and what comes behind it will be a huge fall-like feel for South Florida. And even though the front cleared the region before sunrise today, the colder and very dry air will finally move in for the rest of today and tonight.



Speaking of tonight, get ready for our first taste of ‘winter’ so far this season! And I use the word ‘winter’ instead of fall because that’s exactly how much our temperatures are forecast to drop with this cold snap. As our wind pattern has already veered out of the Northwest, we will gradually see the drier air and the cooler temperatures move in as the evening progresses. This means that tonight our temperatures will tumble and are forecast to drop into the 50s for some by early Friday morning. Even portions of the Upper Keys may see some 50s tonight! And this time around it looks like these cooler temperatures will stick around for a few days as a reinforcing shot of cold and dry air will be pushed across the area.

So how long will these cooler temperatures stick around for? Well, if you think Friday morning and Friday afternoon are cool (high temperatures will only reach the mid 70s), then wait til you see what Saturday has in store for South Florida! The cold air will peak Saturday morning and afternoon as all of mainland South Florida drops into the mid to lower 50s and more of the Florida Keys drop into the 50s than the night before. Some of our mainland locations might even see temperatures in the 40s Saturday morning. And while this may not seem drastic to the rest of the country, when you think about our temperatures that hit the mid 80s on Wednesday then it will definitely feel cool to the skin.

Looking ahead, high temperatures on Saturday will struggle to hit the mid 70s once again with a brisk northwest wind in place. And if two mornings with temperatures in the 50s just doesn’t seem enough, then you’re in luck because Sunday morning our low temperatures will once again drop into the 50s for most. Afternoon high temperatures on Sunday should be a few degrees warmer than Saturday but will still remain in the mid to upper 70s. Heading into Thanksgiving week the return of ocean air will bring back milder temperatures all around for South Florida but the good news is that humidity levels shouldn’t be too high for much of next week.

Remember to dust off the jackets before Friday morning!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.