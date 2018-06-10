“Tug of war” weather, what’s that?

We’re calling our weather pattern “tug of war” (like the rope game, which has teams pulling at opposite ends). The reason? Local winds, although light, are forcing storms erratically in one direction or the other, back and forth! It’s why we’ve been seeing storms move away from southeast Florida, only to have them shift back in our direction a few hours later. Yes, it’s complicated. It boils down to this: everyone is getting tropical moisture that’s lifting up out of the Caribbean. That’s the fuel for heavy downpours. Next, as daytime heat and instability factor in, we’re watching the radar get active with showers and storms. Finally (which is where the tug of war comes in) steering winds are carrying clusters of storms in various directions. This set up is likely to last a few more days. Through Wednesday we’ll see the return of wet weather and occasionally strong storms. It’s obviously tricky to try and time-out these kinds of events so be “on guard” and prepared to face active conditions. As we witnessed over the weekend, these storms can easily contain lots of lightning and gusty winds, not to mention the blinding periods of rain. If there’s one benefit to this, it might be that the clouds and damp weather are holding back temperatures from getting too hot! Later this week, we should see the return of 90-degree heat and slightly drier times.