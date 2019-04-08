Tuesday Thunderstorms?

What to expect: The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” threat for severe storms from the Lake Region into the West coast Metro areas Tuesday. Showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front with some becoming strong to severe in nature.
Timing the storms: Models show several bands of showers and storms moving rapidly from West to East during the late morning and afternoon hours. Few showers around early Wednesday until the front completely clears.
Main concerns: Damaging wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7