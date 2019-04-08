Tuesday Thunderstorms?

What to expect: The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” threat for severe storms from the Lake Region into the West coast Metro areas Tuesday. Showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front with some becoming strong to severe in nature.

Timing the storms: Models show several bands of showers and storms moving rapidly from West to East during the late morning and afternoon hours. Few showers around early Wednesday until the front completely clears.

Main concerns: Damaging wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Chance for strong storms increases on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Get all the details on Today in Florida! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MrB2i1q88r — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 8, 2019

Good rain chance is in the forecast tomorrow. Few showers around early Wednesday before drier and milder air moves in throughout the day. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3CYJYNaEka — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 8, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7