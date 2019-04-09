Tuesday Showers & Storms

South Florida clouds will continue to build from the West to the East in response to energy ahead of a cold front located over North Florida. Ahead the air will be unsettled and just right to produce showers and storms. The National Weather Service of Miami is suggesting that mid to late afternoon is the best chance for the East coast metro areas including the Florida Keys to see a strong storm or two. With whatever develops, we could see wind gusts to 60 mph, small-size hail, heavy downpours and only small risk of an isolated tornado.

As per @NWSMiami Isolated severe storms possible for all of South Florida. Mid to late afternoon into the East coast metro areas. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1q4fC2FZNd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 9, 2019

The actual cold front will lag behind and won’t arrive until Wednesday morning. Therefore, a chance of isolated showers will remain in the forecast. Drier air filters in for the rest of the week and temperatures will stay above average with lows in the 70’s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Chance of isolated showers possible through early Wednesday until the actual cold front crosses through South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8Bp1PTmEtL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 9, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7