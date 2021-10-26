Temps will reach near record heat levels on Tuesday. They will briefly retreat by midweek with drier conditions but a high chance for rain returns on Thursday ahead of a cold front.

In the Tropics

The rain that moved over South Florida on Monday was from a line of clouds attached to an area of low pressure SE of Cape Hatteras, N.C. The National Hurricane Center is watching this low for development. They are giving it a 50% chance for organization in the highlighted area over a period of 5 day. If it develops it should move away from land into the Central Atlantic.