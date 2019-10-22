South Florida our rain chance through the afternoon is near average at 20%, so look for a few coastal showers early. Once again steamy conditions will be felt in the afternoon as highs soar into the low 90’s in some areas. When you factor the high humidity, it will feel like the 100’s. However, by tonight clouds are forecast to build along a chance of showers ahead of a front.

A coastal shower possible early. It will be steamy by the afternoon with clouds on the increase overnight. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WmFJh9Ud1Z — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 22, 2019

Front comes in Wednesday and that will create wet and unsettled times. Temperatures will be near average due to the extra clouds around. By Thursday, it will turn breezy along the coast creating rough seas.

As we look ahead into the weekend, front lifts leaving a chance of seeing showers and storms in the afternoon.

TUESDAY CHANGES- Clouds build tonight with showers possible as a front comes in. By Thursday, it could be wet and unsettled with the front stalling. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yBvfOkzk5k — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 22, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7