Trouble in the Tropics

Upper-low over Florida Peninsula is drawing up moisture from the Caribbean and it promises to produce scattered storms Saturday. It will move into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday as high pressure starts to build in from the Western Atlantic Ocean. As this happens, we will have slightly drier air filtering in with fewer storms possible.

First half of the weekend looks stormy. Fewer showers and storms for Sunday. Have a great weekend South Florida! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/3MBrZo2kAo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 8, 2018

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Florence is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday and back to major status early next week. On the forecast track, it is likely to undergo rapid intensification coming uncomfortably close to the U.S. East Coast late next week. Right now, the main message is to stay informed with the latest developments over the weekend and be ready to put hurricane plans in place.

Risk of direct impacts associated with #Florence along

the U.S. East Coast next week has increased. Main message is to stay informed over the weekend & have hurricane plans in place. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/5JQaw1Ldwd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 8, 2018

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaac later today over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. It will be traveling around the base of Bermuda high pressure moving West and toward the Lesser Antilles late next week. If the models are right, it will strengthen to a hurricane before reaching the Caribbean islands by Thursday. They should watching carefully the progress of this system.

#TD9 likely to become #Issac later today over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean. Lesser Antilles need to watch closely. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/kkARRn0upO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 8, 2018

Tropical Storm Helene is moving West toward the Southern Cape Verde Islands. Tropical storm conditions expected to reach portions of the Cape Verde Islands tonight. The government of the Cape Verde Islands has issued a hurricane watch for Santiago, Fogo and Brava. As Helene pulls away, it is likely to turn North and remain over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Disturbance near Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and storms. Development of this system, if any, should be slow to occur before conditions become less favorable for growth. Right now, low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Disturbance near Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and storms. It only has a low chance to develop before conditions become less favorable. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/We0w06YSjJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 8, 2018

