Trouble in the Tropics

Upper-low over Florida Peninsula is drawing up moisture from the Caribbean and it promises to produce scattered storms Saturday. It will move into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday as high pressure starts to build in from the Western Atlantic Ocean. As this happens, we will have slightly drier air filtering in with fewer storms possible.
Tropical Update:
Tropical Storm Florence is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday and back to major status early next week. On the forecast track, it is likely to undergo rapid intensification coming uncomfortably close to the U.S. East Coast late next week. Right now, the main message is to stay informed with the latest developments over the weekend and be ready to put hurricane plans in place.
Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaac later today over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. It will be traveling around the base of Bermuda high pressure moving West and toward the Lesser Antilles late next week. If the models are right, it will strengthen to a hurricane before reaching the Caribbean islands by Thursday. They should watching carefully the progress of this system.
Tropical Storm Helene is moving West toward the Southern Cape Verde Islands. Tropical storm conditions expected to reach portions of the Cape Verde Islands tonight. The government of the Cape Verde Islands has issued a hurricane watch for Santiago, Fogo and Brava. As Helene pulls away, it is likely to turn North and remain over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Disturbance near Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and storms. Development of this system, if any, should be slow to occur before conditions become less favorable for growth. Right now, low chance to form through the next 5 days.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7