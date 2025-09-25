South Florida look for plenty of sun to start through the weekend with a chance of seeing some storms developing with the daytime heat. By Sunday, the breeze along the coast will be building and it should be breezy and steamy through the middle of the week. Rain chances could go down even more for Monday, but our weather will depend on what happens with a disturbance in the tropics now designated Invest 94L.

Invest 94L is currently producing heavy rains and gusty winds up to 30 mph around portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Even Western Puerto Rico still experiencing some rain.

If it survives the mountainous terrain in the Dominican Republic, it will enter an area favorable for development in the Southwestern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 90% chance to form into a Tropical Depression or Storm (Imelda?) when it moves into the Central or Northwestern Bahamas over the weekend. Then a turn to the North should happen. Timing that turn is key and the pattern is very complicated as of the moment.

Models are showing a North turn should take place between Sunday and Monday. However, timing the turn will determine if this system will impact directly the United States. It will depend on a front, high pressure, low pressure and the jet stream moving into the Eastern United States. For now, from Florida through the Carolinas should be monitoring Invest 94L.

Also, another player that could impact Invest 94L is Humberto. Normally systems this close could dance around each other or the stronger one absorb the other. However, models don’t seem to be picking up on this solution. Humberto is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane in the coming days. For now, there are no coastal watches and warnings in effect and it will pass well to the North of the Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Hurricane Gabrielle is moving rapidly Eastward and should bring hurricane conditions to the Azores tonight or early Friday.

Keep it tuned to your Storm Team for the latest.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7