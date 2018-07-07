Tropics Update, Plus Local Weather

Local Weather:

Another typical Summer day is expected on Sunday. A stray shower on the breeze will be possible going into Sunday morning and looking bright along the coast. By the afternoon, the sea breeze could fire up a few storms inland. Temperature wise, highs will be near normal around 90 degrees. However, they will feel hotter and we urge everyone to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water if staying outdoors.

Next week our weather could be wetter… Why? Most computer models are showing that the remnant moisture from “Beryl” could increase our rain chances. In fact, we could see tropical downpours and strong storms starting Thursday.

Tropical Update: Tracking Two

Tropical Storm Beryl continues to weaken while accelerating toward the Lesser Antilles. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles through Sunday, cross the island chain Sunday night, and move South of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday. However, there is a chance that the system could fall apart by the time it reaches the Central Caribbean Sea and Hispaniola Monday night. The reason why it could fall apart is because environmental conditions are hostile ahead. Water Vapor (a.k.a. moisture map) is showing tons of dry air and shear it will have to contend with in order to survive. For now, a tropical storm warming is in effect for Dominica and Guadeloupe. Also, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten.

Tropical Depression Three is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Sunday and likely meander off the North Carolina coast during the next 2 or 3 days. A front is expected to steer it toward the Northeast where it will likely strengthen. Models continue to insist that tropical-storm-force winds will not reach the U.S. coast. Therefore, no watches or warning are required at this time. For now, Large swells will affect the coast of North Carolina and Mid-Atlantic states this weekend. This could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions over the next several days.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7