TROPICS TURNING ACTIVE?

The tropical wave that left heavy rain across the Keys on Tuesday has pushed into the Gulf of Mexico and drier air has finally moved in to South Florida from the Bahamas. Of course, that led to a beautiful start to our Wednesday.

And while we are seeing nicer conditions today, the Tropics have been quite busy the last 24 hours. Let’s start off in the Northern Atlantic where Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Tuesday night. Chantal is forecast to remain a tropical storm through the end of the work week and eventually giving in to drier air & strong upper level winds by the weekend, which should weaken the system. Even better news is that Chantal is quickly racing farther into the Atlantic and will continue to meander and loop across the Atlantic for the duration of its life. Chantal poses NO THREAT TO LAND.

Farther South, the same tropical wave that has moved away from us seems to have left moisture (that broke apart from the wave itself) remains over the Central Bahamas & now the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on it for any tropical development in the days to come. As it remains so close to home, we will continue to keep a close eye on it in the days to come. And while development remains low for now, this “area” could leave better rain chances for Florida by end of week and for the upcoming weekend, which could lead to localized flooding.

In the meantime, South Florida will enjoy lower rain chances today. Winds out of the East will drag isolated to scattered showers across South Florida through the first half of the day, eventually pushing any and all afternoon shower & storm activity out West. An ocean breeze will help keep temperatures in check, leaving for a “seasonable” Summer day in South Florida. By tonight and tomorrow, moisture from the Bahamas will spread across South Florida.

As mentioned above, higher rain chances are in the forecast by the end of the work week. And while we will need to monitor the disturbance currently over the Bahamas, it looks as if our rain chances will remain high through the upcoming weekend.

Just when we thought the rain was done with for a bit, it appears that South Florida will once again be socked in to an unsettled weather pattern for longer than we would like. So starting Thursday, be sure to keep the rain gear with you and be sure to keep it close until at least the start of next work week!

