TROPICS TRIO

Fall officially begins overnight tonight but temperatures will remain warm.
After a cloudy & [at times] wet weekend in South Florida, the sun will finally make its presence known this upcoming week and conditions will slowly return back to “normal”.
The breeze will finally begin to let off a bit and temperatures will warm up again as we are used to seeing (even if we don’t necessarily enjoy it). South Florida could see a few showers on Monday (mainly down in the Keys) but then the rest of the week is not only looking brighter but also much much drier! That’s right…while temperatures remain warm all week, South Florida will benefit from lower humidity for much of the upcoming work week. So at least there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. South Florida will finally enjoy a few nice days of weather.
And while Fall is just around the corner, the Tropics remain quite active. Newly named Tropical Storm Karen (just West of of Grenada) remains poorly organized as it moves across the Southeastern Caribbean Sea. Tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall will continue to affect the Windward Islands through tonight. Karen is then forecast to take a turn towards the North moving towards & near Puerto Rico and/or the Virgin Islands on Tuesday. Tropical storm watches have already been issued across those islands. Once it moves north of Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Florida & the United States will have to monitor the progress of the storm as some of the models are hinting at Karen taking a sharp turn West.
Elsewhere in the Tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry (currently a few hundred miles SSW of Bermuda) is struggling to become better organized as its battling moderate westerly vertical shear. And while Jerry is not expected to be a threat to the Bahamas or the United States, the risk of tropical-storm-force winds on Bermuda is increasing as Jerry is forecast to pass near the island late Tuesday & Wednesday.
And as if 2 named storms wasn’t enough, we are now monitoring newly formed Tropical Depression 13 just south of the Cape Verde Islands. This system is forecast to strengthen quickly into Tropical Storm Lorenzo by Monday and then a hurricane by the middle of the upcoming work week.
