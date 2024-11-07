Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. The start of November has been an odd one for South Florida. Very windy conditions so far this month, steady typical temperatures in the mid 80s each day and we even tracked a major hurricane that developed in the Caribbean earlier this week! And although it is unusual for a major hurricane to develop in the Caribbean and cause a tropical storm warning to be issued for the Florida Keys, we are still technically in hurricane season for another 23 days. Thankfully, hurricane Rafael posed no major threat to Florida and is now moving farther west across the Gulf of Mexico where it is forecast to begin its battle with strong upper level winds in the days to come.

While we are on the topic of the tropics, it is worth mentioning that there is another area in the Southwest Atlantic that we are watching for possible development. A broad area of low pressure remains very disorganized but it’s producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers near the Greater Antilles and the Northern Leeward Islands. This disturbance will be drifting westward in the days to come and some development will be possible during that time. Right now chances for development are lower than they were just 24 hours ago, which is good news. Regardless of development, heavy rain is in the forecast for the Greater Antilles, the northern Leeward Islands and for the southeastern Bahamas through the start of the weekend. Some of that moisture may even affect South Florida down the road but we’ll talk about that a little later on.

Now that Rafael is moving farther away from Florida, the tropical air mass that it brought with it will finally begin to fade away. And while we are still expecting to remain on the breezy side through the weekend, wind speeds will not be as strong as they have been throughout the last two weeks. And as Rafael moves farther away with its tropical moisture, drier air will begin to filter in across South Florida, finally bringing nicer conditions our way. That means fewer clouds, lower rain chances and a refreshing breeze instead of those pesky strong winds.

These improving conditions will linger into the start of the weekend before the weather pattern begins to change for us once again. Remember that disturbance mentioned above that we are following for possible development? While models are not too impressed in developing this system, tropical moisture associated with it may actually reach South Florida for the latter part of the weekend. That means South Florida could be looking at scattered showers returning to the forecast late Sunday and into early next week. The good news is that once the moisture moves out then South Florida will finally begin to quiet down once again ahead of possibly our next Front that could be reaching South Florida late next week!

Have a wonderful evening!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

