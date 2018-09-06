Tropics Heating Up

South Florida grab your umbrellas and keep them close through the weekend. Rain chances will go up due to an upper-level low that will be moving our way from the Bahamas. This will keep the air juiced up and right for scattered to numerous showers and storms forming. It will eventually move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Sunday looks to be the best day overall as high pressure takes control once again.

Upper low over the Bahamas will be increasing our rain chances today into Friday. Get all the details on Today in Florida! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/BPqZXN8CAh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 6, 2018

Tropical Update:

Florence has weakened a little, but still remains a strong hurricane. On the forecast track, it is expected to come close to Bermuda. Down the road the models don’t have a good handle on whether it will impact the United States. We are forecasting a turn to the North, but the timing will be crucial. For now, large swells and life-threatening rip currents will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and portions of the East coast of the United States over the weekend.

Large swells likely to cause life-threatening surf & rip currents to affect Bermuda Friday & reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/t6ekmYCbeS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 6, 2018

Broad low pressure centered several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has changed little in organization since yesterday. There is still no well-defined center of circulation. However, conditions are favorable and it is likely to become a depression within the next few days. It has a high chance of 90% in forming through the next 5 days.

Tropical wave forecast to move off the West coast of Africa has a medium chance of 50% to develop once over water. The Cape Verde Islands need to closely monitor this area

Broad low pressure hasn't developed a well-defined center, but still has high chance to form. Also, wave that is forecast to move off West coast of Africa Friday could develop once over water. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/LBSGUXqiXu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 6, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7