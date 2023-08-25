For now, typical Summer days expected with morning sunshine and passing showers on the breeze. By the afternoon, a few sea breeze driven inland storms. Overall, the weekend is looking nice.

Heading into next week, our weather will depend on what happens with a disturbance currently located in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea.

This time around the tropics are heating up closer to home…

What will happen with this disturbance? The forecast is uncertain because nothing has formed and it hasn’t even been designated an Invest by NHC.

However, models are starting to come together on the evolution of a possible depression/storm forming in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week due to warm water temperatures and an area of lower wind shear.

NHC is giving it a high chance to form and it will most likely impact Florida around Tuesday or Wednesday. For now, it’s too early to determine the magnitude of any impacts. Just keep in mind that heavy rain event may unfold in the coming days.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7