Across Florida we’re watching two things: a lengthy Front (near us) and a new tropical system in the distant Gulf waters. So far, the Frontal boundary has lagged too far north for wet impacts over south Florida. In fact, Tuesday turned out to be quite nice.

We simply had some high cloudiness while other parts of the state had a dreary sky with downpours.

As we continue through the midweek, the main question is whether we can hold on to the mostly dry weather (or will the front slide deeper into the state)?

It seems the “main train of rain” will run north of Lake Okeechobee, but we can’t discount some random showers farther south. With the current flow (steering from the west, and southwest) we’ll pay attention to that and watch current trends.

The forecast map for Wednesday suggests a hot day with occasional sun (especially in the morning). Then, be prepared for at least some sudden downpours as the day progresses. Meanwhile, in the Gulf, we labelled “Isaias” as it is forecast to become a named tropical system. As of this writing, the feature is currently classified as a Tropical Depression.

Depression Nine formed Tuesday at 5 pm. According to the National Hurricane Center, it’s not far from storm strength already, with winds clocked at 35 mph. Once it gets to 39 mph, or above, it becomes a named tropical system. As mentioned in this case, the name is Isaias.

The official forecast cone is shown above with the tropical system expected to move east initially, then take a northward turn beginning Thursday. That would take it to the upper Gulf coast. Residents along the Louisiana coastline extending to the Florida panhandle (and even beyond!) are advised to pay close attention to the future track. Isaias is likely to strengthen. In fact, the NHC has it becoming a Category 2 Hurricane Friday when it is likely to make landfall.