Potential Storm #6 may become tropical storm Fred on Tuesday. A recon mission is on stand by to go check it out. A potential storm is a tropical storm in the makings. This allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories before it fully matures. This way people in the path can get ready before it becomes a huge threat.

These are the watches and warnings in place for the Caribbean.

The system could be named Fred on Tuesday. It will continue to move towards South Florida. A better chance for tropical rain will be present by the end of the week.