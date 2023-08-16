The heat is finally taking the backseat as rain chances rise between now and the weekend courtesy of tropical waves passing through Florida. This Wednesday, there are no Heat Advisories in effect given the mostly cloudy skies and afternoon storms that are expected.

So for today, expect a few morning showers and storms, then a better chance with storms around in the afternoon while clouds increase. This will hold temperatures closer to normal into the low 90s.

The tropical wave that will be just to our west will move farther away for Thursday and Friday but there will still be a good amount of moisture in place. Therefore, we are still expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon. Given the repeated rounds of heavy rain in spots, areas of flooding could develop. Highs at most locations will remain in the low 90s.

Now by the weekend, another tropical wave will enter the picture. It’s currently over the eastern Caribbean Sea but is forecast to move over Florida for the weekend. With this setup in place — if the moisture holds with the wave — scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. This activity along with the clouds overhead could mean temperatures will struggle to reach 90F.

The big question with this weekend’s forecast will be how much of an effect Saharan dust will have on how widespread the rain is. Typically, when there is dust in place, that prevents rain from forming but the model guidance remains adament for it to be soggy across South Florida.

It’s not until early next week when temperatures should rise once again while rain chances fall.