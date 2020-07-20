High Rain Chances
We are watching a tropical wave over Cuba. These features are very fickle. They can grow quickly or fall apart just as fast. If this one holds on, it could provide South Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas with plenty of downpours on Tuesday.
Rain chances will remain high at least through the end of the week.
Tropical Activity
As of Monday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC), is watching three areas. The first is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It has a small chance to develop and a short window to do it. It will eventually run into a wall of wind as it nears the Windward Island, tearing it apart.
The second area is the wave impacting So. FL with rain. Once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24-36 hours, marked by the yellow highlight, NHC thinks it could try to organize. They are giving that possibility a 30% chance.
The third item may be gone by Tuesday morning. It’s an area of low pressure that should move onshore very early on Tuesday. Very small chance for growth but nonetheless, it is capable of plenty of rain across Coastal Texas.
We’ll be watching