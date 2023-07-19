More showers, storms and clouds continue this Wednesday across South Florida courtesy of a tropical wave passing by just to our south. This will lead to deep, tropical moisture flowing in from the Atlantic while preventing temperatures from turning as hot as its been.

Regardless, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through today and tomorrow across mainland South Florida for feels-like temperatures up to 110F.

The best chance for seeing the rain this Wednesday will be through the early afternoon as bands and clusters of storms roll onshore. Then we will see some additional sunshine and fewer showers during the second portion of the day.

The next couple of days will remain unsettled with scattered showers and storms around South Florida but rain chances won’t be as high while more sunshine returns and therefore hotter temperatures. The outskirts of a large plume of Saharan dust will also begin to enter the picture, making for hazy skies.

That dust will really settled in by this weekend, dropping rain chances to a 20-30% chance. With even more sunshine in place along with a south to southwest wind flow, that is going to cause temperatures to skyrocket into the mid to upper 90s across South Florida. Records could fall in several cities and for several days as a result.

In the tropics, we continue to follow Tropical Storm Don meandering over the open waters of the open Atlantic Ocean, posing no threat to land with some strengthening forecast over the next several days.

There is also a new area to watch in the eastern Atlantic assoicated with a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa with a low, 20% chance of developing. There will be plenty of time to watch this disturbance as it tracks to the west.