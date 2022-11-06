Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice weekend so far and you were able to enjoy the very brief heat relief that we experienced Friday and Saturday. After a weak front came through South Florida, we got to enjoy slightly lower humidity levels but temperatures still remained above average across our area. Fortunately, for us, the breeze has remained a little on the stronger side through the last couple of days and at least it has made conditions more bearable. Unfortunately, we are slowly beginning to feel that humidity climbing once again while our afternoon high temperatures have been on the warmer side.

Today will be a lot like what we saw on Saturday. Mild morning temperatures in the 70s will give way to a warm afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy conditions will continue so if you are near coastal areas, then temperatures may not feel too uncomfortable for you. Now because our wind flow is still off the water, the occasional shower cannot be ruled out from time to time. And if your plans include heading to the beach or going out on the boat, please keep in mind that with a strong east northeast breeze comes deteriorating marine conditions over the Atlantic and across area beaches. A small craft advisory will be issued later this afternoon. Please be safe out there.

Our extended forecast will be highly dependent on what exactly happens in the Tropics. An area of low pressure is forming north of Puerto Rico in the Atlantic. It is forecast to drift Northward then high pressure will nudge it Westward closer to the Bahamas and possibly closer to the East Coast of Florida. As it does so, some tropical development will be possible and a tropical depression could form this week. The question lies within whether this system will track southward closer to South Florida (as some of the models are suggesting) or will it track just north of our area? The farther south it tracks, the better chance for heavier rain South Florida will see.

So our forecast will be determined on what happens with this area. As we continue to be lodged between lower pressure in the Atlantic and a higher pressure system to the north, breezy to gusty winds will continue to be a part of our forecast. How strong those winds will get and how much rain we will see next week will all be dependent on 1) what type of tropical system we will be dealing with and 2) the exact track of the system. At the very least, South Florida should expect to see gusty downpours starting Tuesday and could linger through a good chunk of the upcoming work week. And apart from the possibility of heavy rain, coastal flooding will also be an issue as King Tides return starting today.

Have a great week!

