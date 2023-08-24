Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. Breezy conditions all week long have helped temperatures remain in check and near average. This is a very different weather pattern than what South Florida has been experiencing all summer long. Today South Florida did see some changes though. Slightly lighter wind speeds allowed our afternoon high temperatures to reach into the mid 90s for some. This left us a few degrees above average for the first time in almost a week. And while a few showers moved into our area late in the day, overall it was a nice summer afternoon for South Florida. Tonight South Florida can still expect a few showers & isolated thunderstorms through this evening before turning quiet late tonight.

After seeing a few more showers in the forecast today, drier air is forecast to move in once again, decreasing our rain chances for the end of the week and keeping a typical summer-like weather pattern for South Florida for the upcoming weekend. Rain chances during this time should remain slightly below what is ‘typical’ for this time of year, which is exactly what we like to see as we work our way into the weekend! An onshore wind (a wind off the water) will help push any showers and storms that develop west of our area each afternoon. And while much of the weekend remains about the same, South Florida will be keeping a close eye on the tropics as they begin to heat up after a very quiet start to the season.

One area in particular is of greater concern for South Florida as it looks like some impacts could be felt as we work our way into next week. Although nothing has formed quite yet, an area of disturbed weather over Central America is being closely monitored by the National Hurricane Center for possible development through the next couple of days. Right now this area has a medium chance of developing, however, chances for development are increasing with every update, especially as this area drifts northward closer to the northwest Caribbean. The question is, what kind of system, if any, will we be dealing with next week? While models are very much in disagreement as to what we can expect next week, the European model seems to be a bit more aggressive with this, bringing a very healthy and organized tropical system into the Gulf of Mexico for the start of next week. The other reliable model, the American model, keeps this disturbance very weak, but still brings plenty of tropical moisture in our general direction. So while there’s still so much disagreement, one thing is for sure. It is looking more likely that South Florida will see higher rain chances for the early to middle part of next week.

Have a wonderful evening!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.