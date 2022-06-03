Potential Storm #1 is battling the elements and Hurricane Hunters have not been able to find a well-defined center to designate it a tropical storm. However, conditions will become favorable as wind shear lessons and it moves through the warm waters of the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next 12 hours. On the forecast track, it is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex late Friday and move through the West coast of Florida Saturday afternoon with winds up to 45 mph.

FRIDAY 11AM FORECAST TRACK has changed little and shows Potential Storm #1 becoming a tropical storm later today as it moves closer to the Central/South West coast of Florida. This is still expected to be a heavy rain even for all of SoFla & The F Keys. pic.twitter.com/IW2XzG9Bn8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 3, 2022

Even if Southeast Florida and the Florida Keys aren’t in the cone, we will be on the wettest side where most of the rain with this system is located. 4 to 8 inches with amounts as high as 12 inches possible between today and Saturday. Also, the risk for isolated tornadoes is going up.

Keep in mind you don’t need a named system to see “serious” flooding and it could easily happen since the ground is so saturated from recent rainfall.

FLOOD THREAT continues to increase for South #Florida. There is the potential for MAJOR flooding to happen. The heaviest of the rain is from today through tonight with some lingering pockets of heavy rain along the East coast Saturday morning. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/5VoCiMSAFC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 3, 2022

Watches and Warnings:

Tropical Storm Warning for all of the Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for all of South Florida

Flood Watch in effect through Sunday for South Florida, including the Florida Keys

Coastal Flood Advisory from Saturday 2 am to 11 pm for Southern Miami-Dade and Mainland Monroe Counties.

NEW UPDATE- South Florida is now under a TROPICAL STORM WARNING. This means tropical-storm-force winds of over 39 mph EXPECTED. The watch for the Northwestern Bahamas & a portion of Cuba has been upgraded as well to a warning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qVWQzUWBPO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 3, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7