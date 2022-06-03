Potential Storm #1 is battling the elements and Hurricane Hunters have not been able to find a well-defined center to designate it a tropical storm. However, conditions will become favorable as wind shear lessons and it moves through the warm waters of the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next 12 hours. On the forecast track, it is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex late Friday and move through the West coast of Florida Saturday afternoon with winds up to 45 mph.
Even if Southeast Florida and the Florida Keys aren’t in the cone, we will be on the wettest side where most of the rain with this system is located. 4 to 8 inches with amounts as high as 12 inches possible between today and Saturday. Also, the risk for isolated tornadoes is going up.
Keep in mind you don’t need a named system to see “serious” flooding and it could easily happen since the ground is so saturated from recent rainfall.
Watches and Warnings:
Tropical Storm Warning for all of the Florida Keys
Tropical Storm Watch in effect for all of South Florida
Flood Watch in effect through Sunday for South Florida, including the Florida Keys
Coastal Flood Advisory from Saturday 2 am to 11 pm for Southern Miami-Dade and Mainland Monroe Counties.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7