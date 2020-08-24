Tropical Storm Warning- Florida Keys

Tracking Laura

Laura’s wind field has expanded and now the tropical storm-force winds of 39+ mph extend 175 miles from the center. That is why the Tropical Storm Watch for the Lower Florida Keys was upgraded to a warning and includes the Middle Florida Keys.

NEW- Tropical Storm Warning issued for portions of the #Florida Keys. The warning is now for the Middle and Lower Florida Keys from Craig Keys westward to Key West. @wsvn @7weather #stormstation #trackingthetropics #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/iKE1KdXFpo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2020

The heaviest rains are displaced to the South and East of the center and soaking Jamaica, Eastern Cuba and portions of Haiti. They will spread throughout today into the Western Cuba and the Cayman Islands. Life-threatening flash flooding a major concern.

8 A.M. INTERMEDIATE ADVISORY: Tropical Storm #Laura is moving WNW just south of the coast of Central Cuba. Middle to Lower Florida Keys can expect some tropical storm force winds today. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Oz2NWHrh7n — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2020

On the forecast track, Laura will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico where it will slow down and have the opportunity to strengthen. In fact, it will move into the warmest body of water in the entire Atlantic Basin, the Loop Current which is the birthplace of the Gulf stream in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. This would allow Laura to become a hurricane midweek and potentially stronger than a Category 2 by the time it makes landfall between Louisiana and Texas on Thursday morning.

LATEST CONE: Tropical Storm #Laura will continue moving toward the WNW and eventually strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall later this week somewhere along the Gulf coast, likely Texas or Louisiana. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/g1trzQA8lV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2020

Wind gust forecast for the Florida Keys through Tuesday call for wind gusts to range over 60 mph from Key West to Marathon.

It will also be windy to gusty along coastal areas of Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Upper Florida Keys, which is why a Wind Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. Once Laura moves away into the Gulf of Mexico, the wind and seas will subside. For now, just make sure to secure outdoor loose objects and keep both hands on the steering wheel while driving.

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 2 A.M. for Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade (all areas east of I-95) as well as the Upper Keys, including Key Largo. Winds will range from 25 – 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Secure outdoor furniture and objects. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dJ2uKRMidi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2020

Tracking Marco

Marco is weaker and moving Northwest at 10 mph. The rains have been moving in the opposite direction. In fact, drenching the Panhandle of Florida over the weekend. Setting a new record in Apalachicola with almost 8 inches of rain on Sunday. That is why we should never focus on the where the system tracks because impacts will be felt far removed from the center.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm #Marco is producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds along portions of the Northern Gulf Coast, including the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dorFs7IohB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2020

On the forecast track, Marco will curve West and possibly make landfall in Louisiana on Tuesday. It is likely to become a remnant area of low pressure over Texas midweek. The main concern with Marco is the rain and potential surge between Mississippi and Louisiana, which could range between 3 to 6 feet.

Here is the latest forecast cone for Tropical Storm #Marco. Landfall is expected overnight tonight along the Louisiana coastline. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5GEvoJTJeu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2020

Keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7