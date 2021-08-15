Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy some of the first half of the weekend. We did see some outer rain bands from Fred move through South Florida during the day but overall our Saturday was pretty decent across mainland areas of South Florida. It wasn’t until the evening hours where the tropical rain and gusty winds began to move in. This morning we started the day off with some shower activity across southern portions of South Florida and across the FL Keys and with moisture associated with Fred nearby, we may still have a chance to see more today.

On Saturday Fred was downgraded to an open wave due to the land interaction with Cuba. But then this morning Fred re-organized into a tropical storm and is now moving NNW through the Gulf of Mexico with its eyes set on the Florida Panhandle. No direct impacts for South Florida, however indirectly Fred will draw in tropical moisture across our areas. Tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been issued for areas near the Florida Panhandle.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Grace is still looking disorganized but producing heavy rain across the Lesser Antilles since last night and Puerto Rico as it crosses south of the island. As it moves WNW, land interaction with Hispaniola is expected so some weakening is possible Monday before Grace moves over waters again and possibly regains its tropical storm status. Most of South Florida is now out of the cone except for the FL Keys. The forecast track is very similar to Fred’s so we will have to monitor the progress of Grace in the days to come. Impacts from Grace, if any, would be felt across South Florida by Wednesday/Thursday.

Today South Florida can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms as moisture, associated with Tropical Storm Fred, lifts north across our area. As Fred moves farther into the Northern Gulf Coast on Monday, typical rain chances will gradually return for South Florida. Looking ahead towards the middle of the work week….Tropical Storm Grace (currently south of Puerto Rico) should be in our general area so we will have to see what impacts , if any, South Florida will be seeing. For now, we are lucky that we were once again spared from a tropical system!

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

