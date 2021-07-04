Happy Sunday, South Florida!

We finally had a quiet start to our weekend with plenty of sunshine and steamy temperatures on Saturday. Luckily South Florida should continue to enjoy the ‘drier’ weather through the remainder of the holiday weekend! Today was another quiet start with rain-free conditions across our area through the first half of the day.

Today will be a lot like Saturday. Steamy temperatures with forecast highs back in the 90s. But if you have any outdoor plans today, please be sure to keep hydrated because our FEELS-LIKE temperatures will be well into the 100s once again today. Even though we are expecting low rain chances today, a few isolated to spotty afternoon thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, its a green light for any outdoor holiday activities today.

We continue to track the tropics as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move NW across the Caribbean in between Jamaica and Eastern Cuba. Some strengthening is possible today as it moves over the warm Caribbean waters before interacting with land over Cuba late tonight. Some weakening is possible at that time. While confidence on the forecast track remains high, the intensity forecast is still uncertain and highly dependent on the interaction with land across Cuba. Elsa will make its closest approach to South Florida, and especially the Florida Keys, on Monday and Tuesday as it passes to the west of our peninsula. As of 11am Sunday, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the FL Keys from Craig Key westward through Key Went into the Dry Tortugas. A tropical storm watch has been issued from Craig Key eastward through Ocean Reef, including the FL Bay. Squally weather is expected across the rest of South Florida Monday, Tuesday & possibly into early Wednesday.

Have a safe holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

