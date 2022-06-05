Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone fared well with Potential Storm #1 (now Tropical Storm Alex) despite the flooding we saw in South Florida. The good news is that the storm is finally moving away from us and with it, taking its moisture. This morning we woke up to quiet conditions with no rain anywhere in sight, light winds out of the West and mild rain-cooled temperatures in the mid 70s. Without an ocean influence this morning (wind off the water), South Florida usually doesn’t wake up with those morning showers we are used to seeing.

Potential Storm #1 became Tropical Storm Alex overnight and the very latest shows a strengthening system as it continues to race to the Northeast across the Atlantic. While it continues to move away from Florida and the Atlantic seaboard, interests in Bermuda should monitor the system as tropical storm conditions are expected there by Monday afternoon. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the island nation.

Today will be very different from what we saw here on Friday and on Saturday. For one, the drenching rain will not be a part of the forecast. Much more sunshine is in the forecast today and with winds out of the West to Southwest, our afternoon high temperatures will likely reach into the 90s. After a dry start, we could still see a few spotty to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Our rip current risk across area beaches will remain elevated due to the hazardous marine conditions left behind by what is now Tropical Storm Alex.

Looking ahead into the upcoming work week, the weather pattern looks to be very similar each day. As our wind pattern continues out of the West to Southwest AND as more moisture moves in to our area, we can expect afternoon high temperatures to be reaching into the lower 90s (at the very least) each day while afternoon thunderstorms favor the east coast each day. Welcome to summer in South Florida!

Have a wonderful afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

