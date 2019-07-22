Tropical Rains Tuesday?

Area of clouds and rain in the Northwestern Bahamas is worth watching not for development, but for the heavy rains that could spread into Florida Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, it is moving West-Northwest at around 15 mph and producing a small area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Computer models are showing the deep moisture getting trapped over Florida due to an approaching cold front that will move into the Southeast United States. Eventually it will lift that moisture to the Northeast and away.

Areas that are highly unorganized could fall apart quickly. If the moisture manages to hold, tropical downpours possible on Tuesday. A few strong storms likely producing frequent lightning and gusty winds.

We are still leaving a high rain chance for Wednesday, as some moisture could linger over Florida. Chances should go down late week and as return to a more typical Summertime pattern.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7