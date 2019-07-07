Tropical Rains & Possible Development

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

There will be enough tropical moisture in the air moving in from the Gulf of Mexico to keep our rain chances above average for this time of year. Therefore, look for on and off downpours with isolated thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and street flooding will be possible in some areas. By the end of the week, typical chances return with sea breeze driven afternoon inland storms.

Steering winds will be out of the Southwest late Sunday and whatever shower and thunderstorm activity develops will move from West to East. Due to clouds and rain temperatures will remain in the upper 80’s through Tuesday.

Today In The Tropics

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance for tropical development through next week. An area of low pressure will drift South into the Northeast Gulf of Mexico in the next few days, where it may have a better chance to organize. Regardless of tropical development, widespread heavy rainfall is expected beginning mid-week. Right now, it has a medium chance of 40% to form in the next 5 days. The Panhandle of Florida should closely monitor. Stay tuned to your Storm Station!

