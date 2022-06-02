A tropical disturbance is set to soak South Florida regardless of development.

*Tropical storm watches/warnings could be required for portions of Western Cuba and South Florida later today.

*Flood watch could be issued for parts of South Florida.

Tropical moisture is going to build from South to North throughout the day on Friday and into Saturday.

Some areas of South Florida are already saturated from recent heavy rainfall, so the potential for flooding is increasing. Models are calling for 4 to 8 inches of rain between Friday and Saturday. Higher amounts possible, so a flood watch could be issued for portions of the region in the next day or two.

The threat for strong to severe storms will be present. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two possible. However, all the details remain uncertain depending on the exact track this disturbance takes.

Clearing happens early Sunday morning, but enough moisture will be behind to support a typical summertime pattern of afternoon isolated storms forming.

