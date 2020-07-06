Tropical Rains

Quieter Tropics
Tuesday sees tropical activity down to just one area. On Monday, the National Hurricane Center was eyeing three features, but two fell apart Monday night. Tropical Storm Edouard became extra tropical. Its remnants may reach the UK by the end of the week. The wave near the Windward Islands is no longer expected to get any stronger, still it should drop plenty of rain across the region there.
That leaves the Low over Georgia. NHC says that once it moves offshore into the area highlighted in orange, it has a 40% chance for development. It should continue to move north-northeast. The tail from this low should drag moisture over South Florida leading to a better chance for scattered storms.
We’ll be watching