Tropical Moisture Lingers

South Florida count on more daytime heat today & leftover moisture from a disturbance located over Central Florida into the Western Atlantic to supply another day’s worth of scattered showers and storms late morning to afternoon. Our steering winds will be out of the Southwest and light, so the activity will be slow-moving and train over for a longer period of time. Therefore, flooding could be an issue during the evening rush.

Unfortunately the disturbance will leave a tail of moisture over the Florida Peninsula before merging with a front off the Southeast coast. This will aid in daily showers and storms through early next week. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average especially in the afternoon nearing 90 degrees.

Slow-moving showers and storms this afternoon will get steered towards coastal communities. Minor street flooding possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/miYFbNcExW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 3, 2019

Looks like a tail of tropical moisture will be around through early next week. Count on the daytime heat to spark up showers & storms in the afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale #floridakeys #keywest pic.twitter.com/1ovWkFfKca — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 3, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7