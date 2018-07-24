Tropical Moisture Hangs Around

Our winds out of the Southwest continue to filter in tropical moisture. This is keeping the air juiced up and right for showers and storms to form each day. Computer models are showing that this pattern will hold until Thursday. By the end of the week, front lifts to the North and high pressure starts to build in from the Western Atlantic. This will switch our winds out of the East-Southeast allowing for a typical pattern to return. This means we will have a lighter breeze off the ocean and sea breeze generated showers and storms pushing inland in the afternoon hours.

For now, any of the storms that form could produce dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small-size hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Florida Peninsula under the chance of seeing a few strong storms this afternoon and evening.

Tropical moisture keeps flowing in and leaving us with a chance of afternoon downpours. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/0QWZW4RzFt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 24, 2018

Cloud-to-ground lightning risk is high with the storms that form this afternoon and evening. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ibk9LuPN17 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 24, 2018

