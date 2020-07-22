Tropical Moisture Around, Plus Tracking Gonzalo

A tropical wave has moved into the Gulf of Mexico and looking very sloppy. Most of the moisture is located the right and flowing into Florida. This is leaving a good chance of seeing scattered showers and storms through Thursday. More spotty on Friday and slightly drier over the weekend. However, the National Hurricane is keeping tabs on it. They are suggesting that it could become a tropical depression in the next few days as it aims for Texas. A recon mission is set to investigate the area Wednesday afternoon, if necessary.

As of the latest Tropical Outlook, a tropical wave now has a slightly higher chance of developing as it moves WNW into the Gulf. It may become a tropical depression in the next few days, and reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled later today to investigate the area, if necessary. pic.twitter.com/ytkiiy8ZWm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 22, 2020

Tropical moisture continues to stream into South #Florida from the Caribbean Sea leaving a good chance of seeing scattered showers & storms throughout today. Have the rain gear on hand. A few storms could be strong. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/UWpxuQD48M — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 22, 2020

Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday morning. More strengthening is expected and it will likely become a hurricane by Thursday. On the forecast track, it will approach the Windward Islands over the weekend with weakening expected to happen in the Caribbean.

Gonzalo is the earliest 7th named storm on record in the Atlantic basin, beating Gert of 2005 by 2 days!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7