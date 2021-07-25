The new week begins the same way we ended last: very wet. We’re tapping into tropical moisture as a disturbance continues to loom east of the Florida peninsula. It’s a low pressure area that’s drifting closer to the east central region of the state, and it may reach land as early as Sunday night. Until that time, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring its potential to become a tropical depression. Regardless of development, the result will be rain and storms likely returning to much of south and central Florida.

If the batches of rain continue to slowly pile up, we could easily have widespread flooding issues. That potential hazard extends across much of southeast Florida where we’re under a Flood Watch until Monday at 8 pm. Avoid water-covered roads and move indoors (or to safe shelter) at the sound of thunder. On Saturday, many areas across northeastern Broward County had ongoing street flooding. Those afternoon downpours yielded rain of nearly 5-inches around Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, and near Pompano Beach! Areas remain saturated and it may not take a lot of additional rainfall to create flooding woes, once again.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.