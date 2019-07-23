Tropical Depression Three Impacts

The best news of all with Tropical Depression Three is that it will have no significant impact on the Southeast United States. It is traveling North between Southeast Florida and the Northwest Bahamas. However, winds have increased slightly to 35 mph.
The strongest winds and thunderstorms with Tropical Depression Three are located to the Northeast of the center over the Atlantic and stretching into the Bahamas. Models are forecast about 1 to 3 inches in accumulations for them throughout today.
On the forecast track, it will turn to the Northeast on Wednesday getting absorbed by a cold front moving into the Southeast United States. Essentially protecting land areas from direct impacts.
As we look at that cold front, the National Hurricane Center is suggesting a non-tropical area of low pressure could spin-off in the Northern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday or Thursday moving slowly Northeast over warm waters where it can acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics. It would only have low chance to form.
Rain Chances Next 7 Days
Steering winds out of the Southwest keeping and carrying Tropical Depression Three away from the United States will draw up the moisture levels. The daytime steam will fire up scattered to numerous showers and storms West that will march towards the East coast Metro areas. By the weekend, typical Summer pattern kicks in with the return of an ocean breeze to bring down temperatures as well.
