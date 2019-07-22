Tropical Depression Three forms

After days of tracking a tropical wave over the Atlantic, On Monday we saw the disturbance get organized enough to become a depression. Tropical Depression Three formed over the northwest Bahamas (by Andros Island) with a small center heading northwest.

Here’s the water vapor imagery which shows a pool of deep tropical moisture still sitting over the Bahamas. As the depression lifts up, the bulk of the moisture should remain over the open waters.

The depression clocks wind speeds around 30 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center in their 5 pm advisory. Additional strengthening will be limited. In fact, it’s forecast to remain below tropical storm strength (under 39 mph).

The future track of the depression looks to be short-lived as it gets absorbed by a frontal boundary.

The Wednesday afternoon forecast map shows the stretched out front “hanging up”over north Florida. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely for north and central parts of the peninsula. South of the boundary? Lingering steamy air with occasionally damp conditions will prevail for south Florida.