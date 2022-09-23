A lot of people are waking up this morning to news that Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the central Caribbean Sea and Florida is in the cone of concern.

On the forecast track, Tropical Depression Nine will likely become a Tropical Storm later today, moving toward the West-Northwest over the next day or so. Eventually, it is forecast to turn to the northwest this weekend.

It is expected to approach Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as an intensifying Tropical Storm. Watches and warnings for those locations will be required. This system will then approach Western Cuba and enter into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the forecast period which is Tuesday afternoon. Therefore, Cuba and everyone along the Eastern Gulf Coast of the United States should watch this system closely.

Computer models are in better agreement that this system will be a Florida event.

High pressure initially will steer it West-Northwest and eventually a dip in the jet stream will help lift the system Northward. That turn to the North will determine the impacts that Florida will experience.

Right now, we should continue to monitor the forecast. Based on models runs, showers start to move in on Monday with heavy rainfall and wind possible between late Tuesday into Wednesday. More details on the extent and location of impacts will be known as we move through the weekend. This is the time to check your hurricane preparedness plans just in case.

Make sure to stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7