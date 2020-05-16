TROPICAL DEPRESSION 1 FORMS….IN MAY??

The last few days have been quite interesting around here. Flooding rain across many areas was caused by tropical moisture associated with an area of low pressure that developed across the Florida Straits. Eventually that area of low pressure that left inches and inches of rain across many South Florida neighborhoods developed into the first tropical depression of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. You heard correctly,…a tropical depression in the middle of May,….weeks before the official start of hurricane season!
Not only did the first tropical depression of the season develop BEFORE the actual season started but it happened to develop rather close to home! Tropical Depression #1 formed earlier this afternoon a little over 100 miles East of Melbourne, FL. Luckily for us, this system poses no threat to South Florida even though it is currently so close our state. Latest forecast track keep this system moving almost parallel to Florida through tonight, strengthening into a tropical storm and coming rather close to the North Carolina coastline next week. Tropical storm watches are already in effect for North Carolina.
Moisture associated with TD #1 actually came through South Florida today, causing strong to severe thunderstorms to roll through our area late in the day. And of course with some areas already saturated from rain the past few days, today’s rain triggered a Flood Advisory across portions of Broward County. The Good news is that while a few afternoon showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday, South Florida should be ending the weekend mostly dry. A similar setup is expected for the start of the work with significantly higher rain and thunderstorm chances by the middle of next week.
With a Southwest wind still in place and relatively low rain chances, temperatures on Sunday and Monday will easily reach the lower 90s. As rain returns to the forecast next week, temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain high through all of next week, making our afternoons feel warm and muggy. Models are hinting that the wettest days of the week will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with somewhat of an improvement as we round the corner towards the end of the week. If the forecast remains on track, then South Florida should begin to see of an improvement just in time for the holiday weekend.