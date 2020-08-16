TRIPLE TROUBLE IN THE TROPICS

While the last advisory on Kyle was issued this morning, we are now watching 3 other systems in the Atlantic. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/uDU3ZycqPi

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.