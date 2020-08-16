TRIPLE TROUBLE IN THE TROPICS

The start of the weekend prove to be a rather decent one. Even though South Florida saw a touch more in the form of thunderstorms during the early afternoon, eventually all of that activity pushed out towards the gulf coast. This left for a sunny and steamy mid to late afternoon across our area. But in the previous days we have been talking about a pattern shift that would begin to take place by the end of the weekend and today will be that day. But before we continue on through the rest of our day, our Sunday morning started off just like any other summer morning with a few showers and thunderstorms offshore. The change is to come later in the day.
So why the pattern change here in South Florida? Well today, we will notice our winds beginning to veer a bit more out of the south. And that is how south Florida will start the day, with a light south to south southeast wind flow. But as we head into the afternoon winds across some spots will have already veered out of the SSW. That will help nudge thunderstorms a bit closer to the East coast today. So while today is not expected to be a washout, South Florida will most definitely begin to notice the change in thunderstorm coverage today but also as we head into the start of the upcoming work week.
So the first few days of the workweek not only will our surface winds be out of the southwest, but our steering flow which is what steers thunderstorms, will finally be out of the west. That means all thunderstorm activity will move west to east during each afternoon. That alone will cause a more active weather pattern for us. However on top of that, there should be an upper level low pressure system nearby and that will enhance the development of thunderstorms across our area. And with a light steering flow in place, storms will be slow moving. And with any thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall, some part of South Florida could see flood concerns especially through the second half of the week.
Some changes in the Tropics this morning. Kyle is no longer being tracked as it has become ‘post-tropical’ and has merged with a nearby front. This system will move farther out into the Atlantic, posing no threat to land. The last advisory was issued earlier this morning. Josephine has now been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves WNW to the north of the Virgin Islands. This system will continue to weaken and is forecast to take a turn to the Northwest by tonight, eventually dissipating before it reaches Bermuda. Interests in Bermuda should still monitor the progress of this system. The NHC is now tracking 2 additional tropical waves over the Atlantic. Both have low chances for development next few days but conditions could become a bit more favorable as we head into the middle of next week.