Happy Halloween! Mother Nature has some tricks and treats up her sleeve for the holiday.

Those tricks include the risk for passing showers, especially this evening, and the howling winds. Then there are some treats including scary sunshine and frightfully nice humidity levels.

Overall, it will be a BOO-tiful day with high temperatures very seasonable in the mid 80s.

Thankfully it won’t be as hot as last Halloween, which was the hottest on record at Miami!

Heading into Friday and over the weekend, the winds will take a slight tumble but will remain breezy.

The first area of high pressure that has been in control throughout this week over the Atlantic Ocean starts to break down this weekend before a new area builds in next week, keeping the pattern fairly similar with the strong breeze and isolated rain chances.

Eventually, some moisture can sneak in from the south and west early to mid next week, leading to perhaps a higher risk for passing showers.

On Election Day, there will be that rain chance in South Florida as mentioned and also areas of thunderstorms and even snow, which can affect voter turnout.

Tropics update

A future area of low pressure remains forecast to form in the coming days over the western Caribbean Sea and has a 50-50 shot at tropical development within the next week.