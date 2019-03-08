Trending warmer & humid

Local: High pressure continues to dominate, but now centered over the Western Atlantic Ocean, allowing for onshore flow to curb the cooling and increase moisture levels.

Today look for clouds to roll from the Bahamas off the breeze and squeeze out a few stray showers, especially by afternoon, and particularly the Broward and West Palm Beach coastal communities.

Outside of a stray shower from the clouds that move in from the Bahamas, it is going to be a mostly dry day.

The flow turns Southeasterly by Sunday and that will help draw up the heat and humidity. High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle to upper 80’s. Isolated seabreeze inland showers possible in the afternoon.

Above normal temperatures are expected to prevail through next week with high pressure in control. Despite the fact there will be some moisture and extra humidity in the air, the forecast looks dry.

A weak cold front is expected to move into North Florida Monday and stall over South Florida Tuesday. Most models indicated little to no change in temperatures and rain.

National: Storm system will get stronger and while heavy snow and rough travel will be experienced from the Northern Plains to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes over the weekend, the Lower Mississippi River Valley to Northern Gulf Coast region, could see another severe weather outbreak. Tornadoes, heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible.

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7