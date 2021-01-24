TRENDING WARMER AHEAD OF NEXT COOLDOWN

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend. And what nice weather we have had so far! Low humidity, plenty of sunshine, beautiful blue skies all day and let’s not forget how comfortable our temperatures were. That’s how great Saturday was. However, we did start off with some fog early Saturday morning and today it seems we are on the same track. We started the day off today with a dense fog advisory across mainland sections of South Florida once again.
USE LOW BEAM LIGHTS. Due to the dense fog in South Florida, visibility across some of our inland locations has been reduced to less than 1 mile. #miami #FLL @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KHJQ4oMEE6
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 24, 2021
Today we are expecting conditions to be a lot like what we saw on Saturday with just a few changes. Once the morning fog burns off, South Florida will see mostly calm and quiet conditions throughout the day however we will notice a few more clouds in the forecast today as compared to the beautiful blue skies we enjoyed on Saturday. And while we expect to remain mainly rain-free across South Florida, ONE thing worth noting: there is a weak front over our area that is forecast to fizzle out over or near us….so northern coastal sections of South Florida (especially as we head into Palm Beach) could see a spotty shower or two. We’ll keep rain chances at 10% today….AT MOST.
Fog across South Florida this morning will give way to 'warm-ish' temperatures this afternoon. A [very] stray coastal shower can't be ruled out later today as a weak front remains nearby. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/JXmWI2skwe
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 24, 2021
The warming trend continues as we head into next week so it will NOT be feeling like winter around here. South Florida will likely have a streak of warm afternoon temperatures in the 80s through much of the upcoming work week as we look for our next cooldown. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the warmest days as our afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 80s. This will have some South Florida spots flirting with record high temperatures! If this winter warmth is not your thing, I *do* have some good news. We are eyeing the potential for a stronger front to reach us by the end of next week,…And if all goes as planned, then South Florida could finally see more ‘winter-like’ temperatures by Friday and just in time for next weekend.
Your extended forecast in South Florida calls for warming trend to continue through much of the upcoming work week before a cold front cools things down again by the end of the week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/unpmVfhxJt
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 24, 2021
