Trending Drier & Hotter

The “Super Pink Moon” happens tonight. It will be the brightest around 10:35 pm. Check it out!

STARGAZING AT HOME- April's full moon a.k.a. Pink Moon & 1st full moon of #Spring. Happens to be the closest of the year, making it the largest & brightest super moon of 2020. Name comes from blooming of pink flowers in East North America. Watch tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZbTw2uT2EE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 7, 2020

As high pressure gains full control of our weather over the next few days, it will be mostly dry. However, it will be hotter on Wednesday with temperatures running a good 10-15 degrees above average. Records could be broken through Friday.

STEAMY WINDS- Highs pressure is building back & will leave South #Florida with a chance of seeing an early spotty shower. Temps. running 10-15 degrees above average midweek. Flirthing with records through Friday. Highs in the 90's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0MGUDPTkFH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 7, 2020

Another front will be stalling nearby increasing our rain chances Sunday into Monday. Maybe some useful showers!

TRENDING DRIER- Next few days will be dry and hot. More moisture will be nearby Sunday into Monday with shower chance going up. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6hFqrDoSGA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 7, 2020

Stay safe, home, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7