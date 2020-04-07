Trending Drier & Hotter

The “Super Pink Moon” happens tonight. It will be the brightest around 10:35 pm. Check it out!
As high pressure gains full control of our weather over the next few days, it will be mostly dry. However, it will be hotter on Wednesday with temperatures running a good 10-15 degrees above average. Records could be broken through Friday.
Another front will be stalling nearby increasing our rain chances Sunday into Monday. Maybe some useful showers!
Stay safe, home, healthy and informed with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7