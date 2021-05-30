Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we had on Saturday. Temperatures were typical around 88° during the afternoon and south Florida remained mainly dry under beautiful blue skies through much of the day. But changes are headed our way and we already began to see and feel these changes this morning with more clouds in the sky and a few showers around South Florida.

While yesterday was the last day of the rainy season‘s ‘dry days’, today looks to be like a transitional day into a more unsettled weather pattern. And unfortunately it looks to stick around for quite a few days. So be sure to grab those umbrellas before you head out the door today because at some point you may need them. The good news is that today won’t be a complete washout. The first half of the day should be ok but we will see storms develop late afternoon and early evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with strong wind gusts being the main threat.

And once the storms begin this evening, it looks like the faucet will remain ‘on’ through much of the upcoming work week. A front will stall out over Central Florida, helping trap tropical moisture across our area. That means that on Memorial Day we can expect on & off rain with scattered thunderstorms. And it looks to be a rainy repeat through much of the upcoming work week. Moderate to high rain chances stick around through at least Thursday & Friday. Looks like the rainy season has finally arrived to South Florida and is here to stay for quite a few months.

Have a great afternoon and please be safe!

